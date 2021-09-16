2021 September 16 12:11

Sharrow Marine announces plans to roll out an exclusive OEM Sharrow Propeller™ Boatbuilder Program

Sharrow Marine announced plans to roll out an exclusive OEM Sharrow Propeller™ Boatbuilder Program using their award-winning Sharrow Propellers™, according to the company's release.

The program includes a comprehensive development package for each boatbuilder that will provide them with custom designed and custom-made Sharrow Propellers™ that enhance not just efficiency but also performance attributes that are most important to each boat builder. For example, planning speed, handling at the dock, and faster speeds at optimum cruise. The Sharrow Marine engineering team will use their proprietary design and simulation capability to optimize boat hull, motor, and propeller interactions to give each boatbuilder an advantage over their competition. The plans also include attractive incentives, and of course an optimized set of Sharrow Propellers™ for their vessels and motors.

The Sharrow Propeller™ has undergone extensive third-party testing, including independent testing by BoatTEST.com. Advantages cited by BoatTEST.com and others of the new Sharrow Propeller™ include:

· More command of the vessel when docking

· Planes at 500-1000 lower RPM

· Significant speed increase at mid-range RPMs

· As much as 30% more efficient between 2500-4000 RPM

· Provides up to 30% greater range

· Noticeably less vibration

· Up to 50% more reverse thrust

· Quieter at planing speeds

· Superior handling in tight turns at high speeds



About Sharrow

Sharrow Marine LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharrow Engineering LLC - a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, with additional offices in Philadelphia, PA. Sharrow Engineering LLC has assembled a team of the world’s top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company’s core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

Sixty-five (65) U.S. and international patent applications have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and foreign countries to protect the intellectual property rights for the Sharrow Propeller™. Already, thirty-six (36) patents have been awarded in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe (14 countries), Taiwan, China, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico – with many other patent applications pending in countries around the globe.