2021 September 16 09:49

Crude oil prices continue rising driven by data on reduction of reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.26-0.27%

As of 16 September 2021, 08:02 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.27% higher at $74.66 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.26% to $72.8 a barrel.



Global oil prices continue rising driven by US statistics on reduction of oil reserves .