2021 September 16 09:15

MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise sharply on Sep 16

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) did not have firm trend on Sep.15:



380 HSFO: USD/MT 468.76 (-0.29)

VLSFO: USD/MT 566.38 (+2.95)

MGO: USD/MT 659.15 (+0.50)



The MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index – the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region – showed a slight increase on September 16: 1059.19 USD / MT (plus 0.89 USD). The MABUX LNG Bunkering Index exceeds the cost of MGO LS in the port of Rotterdam by USD 460.19 (USD 599 / MT as of September 15), the difference in price compared to the day before has decreased by USD 6.11. LNG bunker indices are available at www.mabux.com.



As of September 15, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO and VLSFO fuel grades remained overvalued in all selected ports.



On September 15, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered the following overcharge margins for 380 HSFO fuel: in Rotterdam - plus $ 5 (plus $ 2 the day before), in Singapore - plus $ 44 (plus $ 45), in Fujairah - plus $ 36 (plus $ 32) and in Houston - plus $ 2 (no change).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP / DBP Index, was overpriced on September 15 in Rotterdam - plus $ 11 (unchanged), in Singapore - plus $ 17 (plus $ 14), in Fujairah - plus $ 16 (plus $ 14) and in Houston - plus $ 3 (no change). In general, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index for VLSFO fuel did not have significant changes.



As per MABUX MBP / DBP Index, MGO LS remained the only fuel that was underestimated on September 15 in all selected ports. Underestimation ratio for MGO LS was: in Rotterdam - minus $ 20 (minus $ 27), minus $ 29 (minus $ 30) in Singapore, minus $ 21 (minus $ 26) in Fujairah and minus $ 2 (unchanged) in Houston.



We expect global bunker prices to rise sharply today: 380 HSFO – plus 5-12 USD/MT, VLSFO – plus 8-15 USD/MT, MGO LS – plus 10-17 USD/MT.



