2021 September 15 18:43

Royal Phuket Marina’s inner-channel dredging project to deliver round-the-clock access for boats up to 35 metres

Royal Phuket Marina has announced an exceptional THB 10 million investment to dredge the 750 metres of the Koh Kaew Canal inner channel up to the marina’s entrance, allowing 24-hour access even at low tide.

The project will ensure an inner-channel width of 20 metres, and a depth of 2.5 metres, even at the lowest tide levels, and is scheduled to be completed in October 2021, at the start of the high season.

Together with the current outer-channel dredging work by Phuket’s Marine Department, slated for completion by the end of September, the project will greatly increase the accessibility to the marina, allowing boats up to 35 metres to safely enter and exit Royal Phuket Marina around the clock.

This improved accessibility, coupled with the marina’s state-of-the-art and multi-award-winning facilities, strengthens Royal Phuket Marina’s position as the island’s premier marina.

The initiative comes in addition to the marina’s continuous investment in sustainability. Being the first marina to switch to renewable energy, it has recently added additional solar panels, quadrupling its previous solar-energy production.