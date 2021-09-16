2021 September 16 09:30

Maersk acquires a Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up HUUB

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) announces the acquisition of HUUB, a Portuguese cloud-based logistics start-up, specialised in technology solutions for B2C warehousing for the fashion industry. This is Maersk´s third acquisition this year within E-commerce Logistics and it comes through venture activities with Maersk Growth, according to the company's release.

The acquisition of HUUB strengthens Maersk´s technology capabilities, bringing the best attributes of a modern entrepreneurial agile workplace.



Once HUUB´s technology is embedded into Maersk’s existing solutions, customers will get fully integrated Maersk E-commerce Logistics products with modern highly user-friendly customer and partner interfaces. Furthermore, Maersk customers will have a single source of truth for stock visibility.

Maersk Growth, the corporate venture arm of A.P. Moller - Maersk, first engaged with HUUB in May 2019 as they believe collaboration with start-ups is an important lever for innovation. With this acquisition by Maersk, Maersk Growth as well as the rest of the investors are exiting the company.

To strengthen its integrated logistics offering, Maersk set out two and a half years ago on an M&A journey, first acquiring Vandegrift, a custom broker, acquiring Performance Team, a warehousing and distribution specialist and, KGH a Customs Services. On earlier August 2021, Maersk expanded its E-commerce footprint by announcing the acquisition of Visible SCM and its intention to acquire Europe B2C.

HUUB is the third acquisition within E-commerce Logistics, underlining that this is a new and important strategic focus area towards delivering integrated logistics to customers.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people.

About Maersk Growth

Maersk Growth is the Corporate Venture arm of A.P. Moller – Maersk. It invests in and partner with start-ups to digitize, democratize, and decarbonize logistics. Maersk Growth injects their very own rocket fuel into ventures that apply new business models and technologies to connect and simplify global supply chains.

About HUUB.

HUUB is a Portuguese tech start-up founded in 2015 that proposes a fully digital, end-to-end, and omnichannel experience of the supply chain with a particular focus on the fashion industry. The platform manages all fundamentals of a logistics operation, such as inventory, fulfillment and delivery. At the same time, it connects with the other business parties like warehouses, carriers, online stores, and ERP systems in a plug & play solution. Thus, HUUB becomes the orchestrator of all the relevant stakeholders of a supply chain, promoting an ecosystem where suppliers meet brands and brands meet clients in a single source of truth.