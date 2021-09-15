2021 September 15 18:17

PGS sets multiple acquisition records

In late May PGS mobilized for a simultaneous node and streamer acquisition contract for Lundin Energy Norway (and partners in PL1083) in the Barents Sea. The project was completed mid-August and during the survey PGS set several acquisition records, according to the company's release.​​​​​​​

​​​​Meeting the technology requirements was essential to winning the contract. PGS provided an innovative solution, including an ultra-wide hexa-source configuration towed behind the Sanco Swift, on top of a massive, high-density 3D GeoStreamer spread towed behind the Ramform Hyperion, and a unique node-deployment solution.



The survey area covered 3 812 square kilometers in a tandem source-over-streamer operation. The GeoStreamer spread towed behind the Ramform Hyperion comprised of 18 streamers with 75-meter separation and 8 025 meters length – setting a world-record for quantity of towed streamers, 144.45 kilometers. The Sanco Swift’s ultra-wide hexa-source was also a record breaker, at 437.5 meters this is the widest source spread ever towed.



A substantial portion of the survey area was also covered with a sparse grid of approximately 1 000 ocean bottom nodes, the first survey to use automated free-dropped nodes. To deploy the nodes onto the seabed, PGS designed a conveyor belt system, installed on a support vessel, which provided greater efficiency and lower HSE exposure than other node deployment solutions. The nodes were safely retrieved from the seafloor using an ROV, with 100% node recovery.

“The successful management of this integrated technology project in a complex offshore setting, including the most advanced in-sea equipment configuration to date, is further proof of PGS’ operational capability and that this capability translates smoothly from streamer to node operations” says Rob Adams, EVP Operations in PGS.