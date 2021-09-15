2021 September 15 17:30

Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region to develop industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi

Image source: Government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region

Gazpromneft Snabzheniye, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, and the Government of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region are set to develop an industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi, says press center of the YNAR Government.



An agreement of intent to cooperate has been signed at Tyumen Oil & Gas Forum by Dmitry Potapov, General Director of Gazpromneft Snabzheniye, and Aleksandr Kalinin, First Deputy Governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, in the presence of Aleksandr Dyukov, Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, and Dmitry Artyukhov, Governor of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region.



The Obsky Prichal project initiated by the regional Government foresees modernization of the existing port infrastructure and construction of new production facilities. The new industrial and logistics park will let implement Russia’s Arctic Zone Strategy and the Strategy for the Social and Economic Development of Yamal until 2035.



The regional Government and Gazpromneft Snabzheniye will join hands to develop the Obsky Prichal concept until 2030 including attraction of new partners, potential residents and users of the park infrastructure.



The Agreement also provides for searching opportunities to ensure cargo flow of up to 500,000 tonnes within the coming five years.