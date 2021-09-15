2021 September 15 16:51

Yantar shipyard launches production of thermal and sound insulation

Image source: Yantar shipyard

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has opened a new facility for manufacture and assembling of thermal and sound insulation at its workshop No 43.The technological process has successfully undergone the commissioning.According to the shipyard, locally manufactured products will be used for insulation of premises and pipelines when implementing the shipbuilding orders. That will let facilitate the works and the delivery.When fully operational, the facility will work for other customers as part of the shipbuilding cluster cooperation.Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.