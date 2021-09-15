  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 15 16:06

    Sea Machines Robotics to embark on 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark

    Sea Machines Robotics, the leading developer of autonomous command and control systems for the maritime industry, announced yesterday that it will embark on a 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark later this month. Aptly named The Machine Odyssey, the voyage marks a landfall moment for autonomous transportation and is slated to prove that the world’s waterways are primed and ready for long-range autonomy.

    The Machine Odyssey will depart from Hamburg, Germany, on September 30, with full onboard vessel control managed by autonomous technology, while operating under the authority of commanding officers located in the United States.

    This voyage will prove to the world, and specifically to the thousands of global companies that operate the fleets of cargo ships, tugs, ferries and the many other types of commercial workboats, that operators can integrate autonomous technology into their vessel operations for a host of technology-driven benefits, from enhanced safety and reliability to leaps in productivity and new on-water capabilities. The Machine Odyssey marks a new era in the human-technology relationship propelling on-sea operations in the 21st century.

    At the helm will be the Sea Machines SM300 autonomy system, which will also utilize the latest in Sea Machines’ industry-leading, long-range computer vision. The SM300 is a comprehensive sensor-to-propeller autonomy system that uses advanced path-planning, obstacle avoidance replanning, vectored nautical chart data and dynamic domain perception, all to control a voyage from start to finish. The SM300 provides the remote human commanders with an active chart environment with live augmented overlays showing the mission, state of vessel, situational awareness and environmental data, as well as real-time, vessel-born audio and video from many streaming cameras.

    Marine fleets operate in our planet’s most lively and often potent environment where the direct forces on vessels regularly exceed those ever experienced by machines on road, air or space. Safety of ship, crew and cargo is paramount within the Sea Machines’ autonomy stack, with protection behaviors that enable the industry to optimize operations with assurance and an exacting balance of safety, productivity and efficiency.

    The project is named The Machine Odyssey – which translates to a long purpose-driven and eventful journey and harks to Homer’s Odyssey, which for millennia has inspired humanity by Ulysses’ and his crew’s courage to undertake a voyage of discovery and adventure. This in many ways exemplifies the attitude and journey of an American venture-backed, deep-tech startup such as Sea Machines. The selected vessel, a modern ubiquitous tug designed and built by DAMEN Shipyards of the Netherlands, is named the Nellie Bly, paying homage to the American journalist, industrialist, inventor and charity worker who was widely known for her ultra-bold and record-breaking solo trip around the world in 72 days.

    “From time immemorial the oceans have driven the best of human innovation, designed and built by architects and engineers, and deployed by a select and special group of people, mariners, that much of society relies on today and evermore in the future for the supply of food, power, water, goods and transport.  And as a technology space leader, Sea Machines takes it as our duty to embark into new waters, motor through any and all fog of uncertainty, and prove the value within our planned technology course,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Sea Machines. “Just as other land-based industries shift repetitive, manual drudgery from human to predictable robotic systems, our autonomous technology elevates humans from controller to commander with most of the direct continuous control effort being managed by technology. This recast human-technology relationship is the basis of a new era of at-sea operations and will give on-water industries the tools and capability to be much more competitive, end the erosion of high-value cargo to air and road, put more vessels on water, operate in better harmony with the natural ocean environment and deliver new products and services.”

    Throughout the voyage the Nellie Bly will carry two professional mariners and occasional guest passengers and will call on ports along the route to display and demonstrate the technology. Sea Machines will stream the journey live on a website dedicated to The Machine Odyssey for all to have access to 24/7 updates from the sea, the crew, the command center, and more.

    Headquartered in the robotics and deep-technology hub of Boston and operating globally, Sea Machines is the leader in pioneering autonomous command and control and advanced perception systems for the marine industries. Founded in 2015, the company builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which increases the safety, efficiency, and performance of ships, workboats, and commercial passenger vessels.

Другие новости по темам: autonomous navigation, tugboats, Damen, Sea Machines Robotics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 15

18:43 Royal Phuket Marina’s inner-channel dredging project to deliver round-the-clock access for boats up to 35 metres
18:37 NJEDA and PSEG sign 78-year lease for the New Jersey Wind Port
18:17 PGS sets multiple acquisition records
17:55 Nefteflot lays down two ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:31 Subsea 7 awarded FEED contract in Norway
17:30 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region to develop industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi
17:09 bp and NYK Line join forces to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors
16:57 SFL sells seven handysize bulk carriers
16:51 Yantar shipyard launches production of thermal and sound insulation
16:06 Sea Machines Robotics to embark on 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark
14:34 Embracing digitalization will bring new opportunities and new discipline to cargo underwriting, says IUMI
14:02 Container ship FESCO Yanina joins the FESCO fleet
13:03 ICS issues new anti-COVID guidance
12:55 Evergreen Marine renews its 22-year LTSSP contract with KDI for another decade
12:49 SCF and Gazprom Neft join forces to facilitate decarbonisation and digitalisation in energy shipping
12:11 Options taken on additional Knutsen OAS LNG carriers results in three more Compact Reliq orders for Wärtsilä
11:37 PJSC TransContainer launches regular service from China to Rostov-on-Don via Nakhodka
11:15 Aker Solutions wins subsea FEED contract for NOA Fulla
10:58 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
10:35 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2021 rose by 46% Y-o-Y
10:13 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
09:50 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not change and stay steady on Sep 15
09:29 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14
08:22 ABS launches industry-first simulation decarbonization service

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement
15:56 Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard
15:55 Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins
15:30 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
15:04 MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach
14:41 ICS launches new guidance for seafarers and shipowners to navigate ongoing pandemic challenges
14:13 MOL signs charter deals for 4 new LNG carriers to serve NOVATEK
13:57 ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
12:41 World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI
12:39 Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web
12:28 NIBULON expands logistics capabilities on the Southern Buh
12:11 Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting
11:30 Brittany Ferries and CMA CGM form a partnership in passenger and freight transport
11:26 Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
11:03 MissionEase passes test for Nexans in sea trial of first full-scale system
10:31 Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license
10:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight upward trend on Sep 14
09:59 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)
09:27 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 13

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP