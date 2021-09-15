2021 September 15 14:02

Container ship FESCO Yanina joins the FESCO fleet

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group welcomes a container ship named FESCO Yanina to its fleet.

According to FESCO’s press release, the state flag of Russia was officially raised on the ship on September 1, 2021. FESCO Yanina will embark on its first voyage to Magadan on September 22. Currently, the container ship is undergoing an inspection for compliance with requirements of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Length of the vessel is 142 meters, width – 22 meters, deadweight – 13 007 tons, capacity – 962 TEU. The crew of the container ship consists of 14 people, headed by captain Yuri Barybkin.

FESCO is implementing a long-term fleet renewal program. This is the third vessel purchased by the Group in the last year and a half. In 2020, FESCO welcomed universal bulk carriers FESCO Uliss and FESCO Paris to its fleet.