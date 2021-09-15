  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 15 14:34

    Embracing digitalization will bring new opportunities and new discipline to cargo underwriting, says IUMI

    Cargo insurance has entered a new era that will deliver opportunities to those underwriters who embrace technology and harness its power. This message was delivered by the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) at its data and digitalisation workshop as part of this year’s annual conference delivered online from Seoul, according to the company's release.

    Taking recent experiences from the COVID pandemic, Patrizia Kern-Ferretti, chairperson of IUMI’s Data and Digitalisation Forum says:
     “Prior to COVID, most global supply chains were constructed on cost only – the focus was to maintain the lowest cost base possible which allowed goods to flow. COVID has exposed this as unsustainable. Today, we are in a much better position to understand and recognise that low cost has translated into low reliability. As a result, our global supply chains are prone to disruption and failure.”

     She continued:
     “The world needs reliable and sustainable ways of moving goods around the world and that will be delivered through increased transparency. And transparency will be achieved through better and real-time data along with enhanced digitalisation across the entire supply chain.”
    Transforming global supply chains impacts directly on the provision of cargo insurance. Today, most cargo risk is underwritten based on experience ratings or historical data. This will be largely irrelevant in tomorrow’s business environment and cargo underwriters will need to change how they operate.

    Patrizia Kern-Ferretti explains:
     “To be truly effective in how we assess and price these new risks inherent in a transformed supply chain, underwriters will need to draw on predictive analysis involving the gathering and analysis of real time data derived from multiple sources. Raw data on cargoes, movements, weather, casualties and from a range of IoT sensors will be gathered to highlight patterns and correlations. Combining this with predictive machine learning models will allow underwriters to much better understand the likely frequency and severity of potential losses and claims; and allow them to apply accurate exposure rankings. This will result in enhanced and more suitable insurance products, more accurate pricing, more leverage for prevention and, ultimately, a more disciplined cargo insurance market”.
    To get to this point, there are a number of issues that need addressing, not least is the current lack of data standards across today’s supply chain; the problem of data protection and ownership; and a willingness to share information and collaborate accordingly.

    Patrizia Kern-Ferretti is confident these issues will be resolved in time:
     “Insurers need to understand that digitalisation is here to stay and recognise it as an opportunity to improve their underwriting business and the products and services they are offering their assureds”.
     “To drive the fundamental changes needed over the next three decades, we need to think holistically about the entire supply chain ecosystem, leverage new data, and actively partner to develop new solutions to incentivize marine sustainability at scale.”
     
    The International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) represents 45 national and marine market insurance and reinsurance associations. Operating at the forefront of marine risk, it gives a unified voice to the global marine insurance market through effective representation and lobbying activities. As a forum for the exchange of ideas and best practice, IUMI works to raise standards across the industry and provides opportunities for education and the collection and publication of industry statistics. IUMI is headquartered in Hamburg and traces its roots back to 1874.

Другие новости по темам: IUMI  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 15

18:43 Royal Phuket Marina’s inner-channel dredging project to deliver round-the-clock access for boats up to 35 metres
18:37 NJEDA and PSEG sign 78-year lease for the New Jersey Wind Port
18:17 PGS sets multiple acquisition records
17:55 Nefteflot lays down two ships of Project RDB 66.62
17:31 Subsea 7 awarded FEED contract in Norway
17:30 Gazpromneft Snabzheniye and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region to develop industrial and logistics park Obsky Prichal in Labytnangi
17:09 bp and NYK Line join forces to help decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors
16:57 SFL sells seven handysize bulk carriers
16:51 Yantar shipyard launches production of thermal and sound insulation
16:06 Sea Machines Robotics to embark on 1,000 nautical mile autonomous and remotely commanded journey around Denmark
14:34 Embracing digitalization will bring new opportunities and new discipline to cargo underwriting, says IUMI
14:02 Container ship FESCO Yanina joins the FESCO fleet
13:03 ICS issues new anti-COVID guidance
12:55 Evergreen Marine renews its 22-year LTSSP contract with KDI for another decade
12:49 SCF and Gazprom Neft join forces to facilitate decarbonisation and digitalisation in energy shipping
12:11 Options taken on additional Knutsen OAS LNG carriers results in three more Compact Reliq orders for Wärtsilä
11:37 PJSC TransContainer launches regular service from China to Rostov-on-Don via Nakhodka
11:15 Aker Solutions wins subsea FEED contract for NOA Fulla
10:58 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 8M’2021 fell by 2% Y-o-Y
10:35 Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2021 rose by 46% Y-o-Y
10:13 Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
09:50 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 8M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y
09:31 MABUX: Global bunker prices do not change and stay steady on Sep 15
09:29 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 14
08:22 ABS launches industry-first simulation decarbonization service

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement
15:56 Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard
15:55 Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins
15:30 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
15:04 MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach
14:41 ICS launches new guidance for seafarers and shipowners to navigate ongoing pandemic challenges
14:13 MOL signs charter deals for 4 new LNG carriers to serve NOVATEK
13:57 ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
12:41 World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI
12:39 Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web
12:28 NIBULON expands logistics capabilities on the Southern Buh
12:11 Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting
11:30 Brittany Ferries and CMA CGM form a partnership in passenger and freight transport
11:26 Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
11:03 MissionEase passes test for Nexans in sea trial of first full-scale system
10:31 Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license
10:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight upward trend on Sep 14
09:59 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)
09:27 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 13

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP