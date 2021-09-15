2021 September 15 13:03

ICS issues new anti-COVID guidance

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published new and updated guidance to protect seafarers and shipowners against the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Standard Club's release.

This guidance issued during the ongoing London International Shipping Week, includes advice on vaccinations, manning agents, mental health issues, and shore leave. The guides are available for download at the bottom of the page and on the ICS website.

ICS has worked with a coalition of industry partners to produce this new and updated guidance, which aims to empower seafarers and shipowners with the knowledge to protect and support themselves through the next stage of the pandemic.

Slow vaccination for the seafarers, travel restrictions, lack of shore leave and mental stress due to being stranded onboard for long periods are some of the key issues facing the maritime sector.