2021 September 15 12:55

Evergreen Marine renews its 22-year LTSSP contract with KDI for another decade

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has announced that its already well-established LTSSP (Long Term System Support Program) contract with the Evergreen Marine Corporation has been renewed for another 10 years.



The leading Taiwanese shipping company, one of the largest of its kind in the world, has used KONGSBERG simulators for crew training for over 20 years, with the first maritime simulator delivered to the firm’s training center in 1999. Since then, Evergreen Marine Corp. has used KONGSBERG simulator solutions to train its crews to an exceptionally high level, and the renewal of the agreement between the two companies will secure this commitment for another decade.

The new LTSSP contract commits KDI to upgrading the majority of the K-Sim bridge consoles and hardware in the Evergreen Marine Training Center. The center’s ECDIS lab will also be treated to an upgrade, while its Polaris simulator will be succeeded by the latest, next-generation K-Sim Navigation model, offering enhanced accuracy and increased realism for optimal crew training and convincingly immersive simulation.

This thorough overhaul of the center’s simulation technology will also encompass an upgrade of its existing full mission engine simulator to a state-of-the-art K-Sim Engine type, complete with a new MAN 6S70ME engine model. Equipped with a scrubber system and KONGSBERG’s patented IAS (Integrated Automation System), it typifies the level of detail provided by next-generation KDI simulators, enabling Evergreen Marine to refresh its curriculum and continue training its crew to achieve the highest standard of operational and navigational competence.