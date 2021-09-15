2021 September 15 11:37

PJSC TransContainer launches regular service from China to Rostov-on-Don via Nakhodka

PJSC TransContainer (of Delo Group) says it has launched regular multimodal service for cargo transportation in containers from China to Rostov-on-Don via Nakhodka Far Eastern port.

As part of the service, TransContainer arranges rail transportation across the territory of Russia and cargo transportation through the territory of China. Depending on the situation in the ports of China, vessels with containers are sent to Nakhodka from Taicang, Ningbo or Shanghai. Travel time by sea is 6 days. After passing through customs procedures, the containers are relocated to the portside terminal, and then, as part of a block train, dispatched by the Trans-Siberian Railway to Rostov-on-Don. The total railway transit time is 14 days.

Test shipments within the framework of the new service were carried out in July and August. Since September it has been operating on a regular basis with a frequency of shipments from Nakhodka twice a month. The bulk of the cargo base is consumer goods.

“Today we observe a high demand among consignors for multimodal routes through the Far East. Taking into account the market situation, this is a competitive service in terms of speed and price compared to the Deep Sea," noted Sales and Customer Service Director of PJSC TransContainer Nikita Pushkarev.