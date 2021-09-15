2021 September 15 12:11

Options taken on additional Knutsen OAS LNG carriers results in three more Compact Reliq orders for Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply three reliquefaction plants, the newly developed Compact Reliq, for three new LNG carrier vessels, according to the company's release. The ships are being built at the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard in South Korea for Norway-based Knutsen OAS Shipping, and represent options taken following an earlier order for two such vessels. The orders for three more systems were booked in July and August 2021 and the deliveries will take place in the autumn of 2022.

The Compact Reliq was introduced to the market in 2020. It features a compact design for easy installation and maintenance on all sizes of carrier vessels, both large and small. Based on the well-proven reversed nitrogen Brayton cycle refrigeration technology, the solution reliquefies the boil-off gas (BOG) and keeps the cargo cool under all operating conditions. It allows a portion of the BOG to be used as fuel for the ship’s engines, with the excess able to be sold as part of the LNG cargo.

The Wärtsilä solution uses safe and easily obtainable commercial grade nitrogen. It is instrumented for remote monitoring and online operational support as part of Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) programme.

Wärtsilä in brief:

