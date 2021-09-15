2021 September 15 11:15

Aker Solutions wins subsea FEED contract for NOA Fulla

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Aker BP for the NOA Fulla field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, according to the company's release.

The subsea FEED contract makes the company well positioned for further contracts if the field development moves into the execution phase in 2022. It could potentially represent work in the range of a very large1 contract for Aker Solutions, subject to final investment decision.

The scope of the subsea production systems (SPS) FEED is planned to include 14 standardized vertical subsea trees, Vectus™ 6.0 based Control system modules, four six-slot manifolds, wellheads and a large number of tie-in and connection systems. It will also include close to 60 kilometers of umbilicals. The SPS project will be executed through the Subsea Alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Subsea 7, building on shared goals and incentives as well as a strategy to leverage technology and digital solutions in new ways to reduce carbon footprint.

The award follows the successful completion of the front-end concept and study phase, and work starts immediately with planned completion at the end of the third quarter of 2022. The FEED work will be led by Aker Solutions’ office in Tranby, Norway.

About the Field

The NOAKA area is located between Oseberg and Alvheim in the Norwegian North Sea. The area holds several oil and gas discoveries with gross recoverable resources estimated at more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalents, with further exploration and appraisal potential. Aker BP and Equinor will jointly develop and operate NOAKA, with LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS as license partner. Aker BP is operator of NOA Fulla. Equinor of Krafla.

The ambition is to develop the NOAKA area with a minimal carbon footprint and the facilities will be powered from shore. Digital solutions will be used extensively to ensure high efficiency and low emissions.



Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.