2021 September 15 10:35

Throughput of port Vyborg in 8M’2021 rose by 46% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, the port of Vyborg handled 647,400 tonnes of cargo (+46%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 54% to 585,600 tonnes including 218,800 tonnes of coal and coke (up 2.9 times) and 306,300 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+7%). Handling of other dry bulk cargo surged 3.1 times to 60,500 tonnes.



Handling of general cargo increased by 3% to 53,300 tonnes with handling of liquid bulk cargo (chemicals) having showed a decrease by 13% to 8,500 tonnes.



In 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 676,700 tonnes of cargo (-46%, year-on-year).

Port Logistic LLC is a stevedoring company and sole operator of the Seaport of Vyborg. The total area of the port is 16,2 ha. The company provides transshipping of various kinds of general cargo, dry and liquid bulk (mineral fertilizers, pellets, coal, ore, timber, scrap metal, aluminium hydroxide) and chemical liquid bulk.

The port offers safe storage facilities and has 47 700 m2 of open storage and 3779 m2 of protected storage.

During the summer navigation period the port accommodates passenger vessels.

Seaport of Vyborg is located at the intersection of the Intermodal Transport Corridor and Pan-European Transport Corridor that connect the North-West of Russia with the EU countries, the main highway in and out of the port is the Scandinavia Highway.

The Seaport of Vyborg has a permanent border entry point for passengers and cargo. Cargo arrives to the port onboard sea and river vessels, by trucks and by rail.