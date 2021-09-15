2021 September 15 10:13

Throughput of port Primorsk in 8M’2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y

In January-August 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 34,393,600 tonnes of cargo, down 1%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 3% to 23,002,600 tonnes, handling of oil products climbed by 2% to 11.391 million tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).