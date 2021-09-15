2021 September 15 09:29

Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves

Oil prices rose by 0.63-0.64%

As of 15 September 2021, 07:52 (Moscow Time), Brent Crude futures for November delivery were trading 0.63% higher at $74.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) October futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.64% to $70.91 a barrel.



Global oil prices are rising after the American Petroleum Institute published its data on reduction of oil reserves .