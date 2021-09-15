2021 September 15 08:22

ABS launches industry-first simulation decarbonization service

In an industry first, ABS has launched an advanced service using sophisticated modeling and simulation technologies to assess the impact of a wide range of vessel decarbonization technologies at the design stage as well as simplifying EEXI and CII compliance.

The SIM-based Energy Efficiency Evaluation Service will allow both newbuild vessels and existing vessels to compare different design and operational options and evaluate the performance impact of adding new technologies.

This is just the beginning for the service, with an update due next year adding CII compliance planning, allowing time to prepare for any required retrofitting and modifications to the fleet.

For newbuilds at design stage, SIM-based Energy Efficiency Evaluation Service supports propulsion system design optimization, providing system level assessment of the fuel consumption of a vessel, supporting life-cycle cost analysis as well as detailed design comparison and equipment parameter optimization. For existing vessels, the service assists with evaluating the retrofitting options and operational changes to reduce fuel consumption and maintain compliance with regulations.

The launch of the service follows the announcement of a joint development project between ABS, Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding and Wärtsilä using advanced multi-physics modeling and simulation to support development of a flexible, future-ready and modular concept for a multi-fuel electric Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC) vessel.