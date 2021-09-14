-
2021 September 14 17:45
Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
Container turnover continue decreasing, while coal handling is rising
In January-August 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 70,860,800 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 14% to 33,307,500 tonnes including 28,701,700 tonnes of coal and coke (+23%, year-on-year).
Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 35,915,700 tonnes including 14,112,700 tonnes of crude oil (-19%) and 21,404,700 tonnes of oil products (+6%).
Handling of general cargo rose by 23% to 552,600 tonnes.
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries remained flat at 714,100 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 45% to 20,044 TEUs.
In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
69,065.1
69,119.8
70,860.8
103%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
27,807.4
29,104.0
33,307.5
114%
Ore
0.0
0.0
243.7
рост
Coal, coke
22,753.4
23,315.1
28,701.7
123%
Mineral fertilizers
2,571.3
3,383.8
1,988.6
59%
Other
2,482.7
2,405.1
2,373.5
99%
LOOSE CARGO, including:
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
Other loose cargo
0.0
20.1
17.9
89%
TIMBER
393.5
282.9
160.7
57%
GENERAL CARGO including:
202.0
447.6
552.6
123%
Ferrous metal
130.1
402.0
463.9
115%
Packaged
4.3
10.1
11.0
109%
Other
67.6
35.5
77.7
up 2.2 times
CONTAINERS
391.1
303.4
192.4
63%
Total teus
40,995
36,138
20,044
55%
including refrigerated containers:
346
208
177
85%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
498.4
711.3
714.1
100%
Ro-Ro
0.2
0.0
0.0
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
39,772.5
38,250.6
35,915.7
94%
Crude oil
18,422.7
17,319.3
14,112.7
81%
Oil products
19,750.0
20,121.0
21,404.7
106%
Liquefied gas
1,599.7
810.3
398.2
49%
