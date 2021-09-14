2021 September 14 17:45

Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 70,860,800 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo climbed by 14% to 33,307,500 tonnes including 28,701,700 tonnes of coal and coke (+23%, year-on-year).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 6% to 35,915,700 tonnes including 14,112,700 tonnes of crude oil (-19%) and 21,404,700 tonnes of oil products (+6%).

Handling of general cargo rose by 23% to 552,600 tonnes.



Handling of cargoes carried by ferries remained flat at 714,100 tonnes.



The port’s container throughput fell by 45% to 20,044 TEUs.



In 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 102.60 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year).

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

