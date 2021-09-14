Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10

2021 September 14 16:42

Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between September 6 and September 10 rose week-on-week by RUB 367 and totaled RUB 24,458 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 22,929 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 643 to RUB 23,550 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 532 to RUB 22,008 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 1,200 to RUB 26,050 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 80 to RUB 34,620 pmt.