2021 September 14 15:56

Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard

Konecranes has won an order from the thyssenkrupp Marine Systems shipyard to supply 14 process cranes for a shipbuilding hall now being built in Kiel, Germany. The order was booked in July 2021, according to the company's release.

The double-girder crane systems, which will be built by Konecranes’ Demag Cranes & Components unit, will be installed in the new production halls in Kiel, which is being developed into an international center of excellence for submarine production. The cranes will have been manufactured, delivered and commissioned by the time work begins in 2023.

The cranes will come with numerous features to increase performance, service life and, in particular, precision. These include optimized rope lead-off on the hoists (to extend the service life of the hoist ropes), extended monitoring of the hoist brake (to improve safety), electronic overload protection with a load spectrum recorder (to determine the remaining service life of the hoists) and 24/7 online support.

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.