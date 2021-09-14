2021 September 14 16:21

British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement

Following the Government’s Written Ministerial Statement today confirming a further extension to the implementation of certain post Brexit trade arrangements, the British Ports Association has suggested UK ports are expecting to be ready but that the wider logistics industry might need more time to prepare.



Commenting, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association, which represents ports that collectively handle 86% of the UK’s imports and exports including all our main European port gateways, said:



"This is not a surprising development and it will be welcomed by many in the logistics industry. However the further extension of arrangements has not been a particular ask of the ports industry which is busy preparing infrastructure to be ready in time for the previous deadline."



"The potential impact of the new cross border controls is now becoming very real indeed. Additional time and costs on goods arriving from Europe next year will definitely have an economic impact but both industry and government are working hard to mitigate any major effects and to continue to keep the country supplied."



The Written Ministerial Statement made by the Paymaster General, Penny Mordaunt MP announced that the Government has decided to delay further some elements of the new controls, especially those relating to Sanitary and Phytosanitary goods:

The requirement for pre-notification of agri-food imports will be introduced on 1 January 2022 as opposed to 1 October 2021.

The new requirements for Export Health Certificates, which were due to be introduced on 1 October 2021, will now be introduced on 1 July 2022.

Phytosanitary Certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at Border Control Posts, due to be introduced on 1 January 2022, will now be introduced on 1 July 2022.

The requirement for Safety and Security declarations on imports will be introduced as of 1 July 2022 as opposed to 1 January 2022.

Meanwhile the timetable for the removal of the current easements in relation to full customs controls and the introduction of customs checks remains unchanged from the planned 1 January 2022.



About BPA

The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.