-
2021 September 14 15:30
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.5 times
In January-August 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 41.35 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 7.8 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 5.79 million tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 11% to 8.81 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 972,300 tonnes, handling of dry loose cargo remained flat at 171,900 tonnes including 195,900 tonnes of timber (+22%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.5 times to 2,500 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 1,371,337 TEUs.
In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
2021 vs 2020
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
40,179.4
39,523.1
41,354.0
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
5,795.9
5,222.6
5,799.8
111%
Ore
506.0
611.3
599.7
98%
Coal, coke
154.3
39.1
28.4
73%
Mineral fertilizers
5,101.9
4,478.4
5,082.0
113%
Other
33.7
93.8
89.7
96%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
241.6
172.6
171.9
100%
Grain
209.3
113.9
93.3
82%
Other
32.4
58.7
78.6
134%
TIMBER
280.8
160.3
195.9
122%
GENERAL CARGO including:
8,162.1
7,920.7
8,819.1
111%
Ferrous metal
3,411.6
3,580.1
4,533.5
127%
Non-ferrous metal
933.5
648.8
626.1
96%
Metal scrap
1,085.8
1,197.5
1,098.6
92%
Packaged
1,050.9
1,033.7
927.0
90%
Reefer
789.3
677.9
672.7
99%
including fish
192.0
139.2
173.5
125%
Other
891.0
782.6
961.3
123%
CONTAINERS
18,312.0
17,701.9
17,587.5
99%
Total teus
1,504,901
1,408,083
1,371,337
97%
including refrigerated containers:
181,840
178,720
180,980
101%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
28.5
0.7
2.5
up 3.5 times
RO-RO
844.8
725.9
972.3
134%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
6,513.7
7,618.4
7,805.0
102%
Oil products
6,513.7
7,618.4
7,805.0
102%
2021 September 14
2021 September 13
2021 September 12
2021 September 11
|14:08
|Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
|12:56
|Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal