2021 September 14 15:30

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-August 2021, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 41.35 million tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 7.8 million tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 11% to 5.79 million tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo rose by 11% to 8.81 million tonnes, Ro-Ro cargo – by 34% to 972,300 tonnes, handling of dry loose cargo remained flat at 171,900 tonnes including 195,900 tonnes of timber (+22%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries surged 3.5 times to 2,500 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 3% to 1,371,337 TEUs.



In 2020, the port handled 59.88 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.09 mln TEUs.

