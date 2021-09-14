2021 September 14 15:04

MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach

MSC has announced two new weekly shuttles, connecting south and central China with Long Beach, according to the company's release.

The rotation of MSC’s new Puma service will be as follows, with the first sailing by MSC Bhavya, ETD DaChan Bay on 3 October:

DaChan Bay – Shekou – Long Beach – DaChan Bay



The rotation of MSC’s new Mustang service will be as follows, with the first sailing of MSC Anya, ETD Shanghai on 16 October:

Shanghai – Long Beach – Shanghai



The Puma and Mustang services will continue operating until further notice.