2021 September 14 12:41

World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI

Rolls-Royce will be showcasing its complete mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio for the first time at the DSEI defence and security exhibition in London from 14 to 17 September (booth H7-210), according to the company's release.

The new portfolio includes a range of both new and proven platform management and ship control systems for vessels of all kinds and sizes, including naval and commercial ships as well as leisure craft. The mtu NautIQ automation system family has been specifically designed for both newbuild vessel systems and to enable easy retrofit of legacy systems on older vessels. Setting up the new portfolio is part of Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems’ transformation into a provider of integrated sustainable power and propulsion solutions.



The new product range consists of reliable, efficient and future-proof control and management solutions from bridge to propeller. mtu NautIQ Master is the newest generation of Rolls-Royce’s integrated platform management system (IPMS). The advanced, customized solution meets the complex automation and integration requirements of operators of modern specialized vessels. All the various subsystems of a ship are integrated into a single, intelligent overall system. mtu NautIQ Master is a fully integrated turnkey automation solution that will replace the mtu Callosum system: mtu NautIQ Master offers the same base functionalities as Callosum with enhanced features on a much more flexible and future-proof platform.

An important contribution to more sustainable and reliable vessel operations is mtu NautIQ Foresight, the new Equipment Health Management System (EHMS) from Rolls-Royce. It monitors the technical condition of a complete vessel from bridge to propeller, collecting and analysing data from mtu and third-party components. This enables predictive maintenance before a component fails and assists the ship’s crew to operate the vessel at peak efficiency. mtu NautIQ Foresight can help to achieve maximum vessel availability and minimum fuel consumption – and CO2 emissions – for single ships and entire fleets.

The mtu NautIQ portfolio also includes innovative and proven solutions for the commercial and yacht application, such as the fully integrated bridge touchscreen-based solution mtu NautIQ Bridge and mtu NautIQ Genoline NG which enables the optimum operation of onboard power generation equipment.

All products of the mtu NautIQ family are based on state-of-the-art software platforms and allow for the easy integration or upgrades of additional hardware, software and auxiliary equipment through the vessels’ lifetime, effectively reducing obsolescence risks and affording customers long-term planning and reliability.