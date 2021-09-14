  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 14 12:39

    Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web

    Bergen, Norway headquartered Dataloy Systems announced that a web-based version of its Voyage Management System (VMS), the vessel chartering and operations software solution used by leading shipowners, brokers, managers, financiers & schedulers worldwide, is now available to all. Dataloy VMS has been redesigned and enhanced to create a more collaborative, intuitive, and efficient workflow space that keeps teams in sync -providing greater visibility across your team and departments. Rather than trying to stay organised through the tedious grind of emails and spreadsheets, teams using Dataloy VMS can plan and execute voyage operations faster and do more than before.

    As a result of the diligence Dataloy placed into the invisible section of the iceberg they were able to realize long-term value. The system is now more adaptable and scalable. Going forward, the platform has been designed to better support innovation.

    What is new in Dataloy VMS?

    From voyages to port calls to transit times, the complexity of managing your fleet can escalate quickly without a solution that gives you the transparency and control you need. The next-gen Dataloy VMS re-imagines how we work together by putting two fundamental units of integrated maritime operations management – the users and the voyage – at the centre.

    Accessibility - Access from anywhere on any device.

    A user experience that's actually user-friendly: The UX is designed to provide both a versatile interface as well as a variety of features so the users can accomplish any task with ease.

    More visual: provides users with interactive charts, maps, and widgets, allowing users to see the relationship between different variables and their impact instantly.

    The best work happens when everyone is on the same page: The overhauled system enables your team members to collaborate and communicate directly within the platform, reducing the need for email.

    New modules & functionalities: Introducing new modules like Planning, Cargo Scheduling, FleetPlans Board, Service Orders, Bunkers, Invoicing and Accruals, Laytime, Bills of Lading, and more.

    Bringing it all together: Dataloy VMS allows you to leverage data more through seamless integration with best in breed applications. You can also check out our Partner Directory which shows the current Integration Partners on all tiers. The Partner Directory is continually growing with new Partners.

    Feature Editions

    In the same way that no two businesses are alike, no two businesses have the same needs and wants. Taking into account the comments Dataloy has received from customers and from the market in recent months, Dataloy is launching subscriptions to new feature plans, which is based on the customers business's stage and demands. Customers can choose from a variety of options based on their needs thanks to the tiered feature matrix.

    Commenting on the news Erik Fritz Loy, CEO for Dataloy Systems, said: "Over the last two years, Dataloy Systems has been transitioning to the web in phases - developing and testing alongside our users. In this rapid evolution, building collaborative software has played a central role in pushing work forward. Finding a tool that keeps stakeholders in the know-how and aware of the big picture was a crucial starting point.

    With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for anytime, anywhere access to business-critical information and providing a powerful, collaborative and insightful tool to streamline maritime operations for better efficiency and accuracy”.

    The next-gen Dataloy VMS is a multi-dimensional platform, supported by a large and expanding partner network that helps grow collaborative and revenue-driving actions. It's versatile. Dataloy VMSis one tool for many stakeholders – from simple voyage planning to complex projects and analysis and more.

    About Dataloy Systems

    Dataloy Systems is one of the world’s leading providers of technologically advanced and integrated maritime software.Headquartered in Bergen, Dataloy serves some of the world´s largest clients globally in the commercial maritime sector: dry cargo, tankers, specialized cargo, offshore, and combination carriers. Our solutions empower diverse stakeholders and roles to identify new opportunities and proactively manage their business to make more profitable decisions related to worldwide chartering and operations.

Другие новости по темам: Dataloy, maritime software  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement
15:56 Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard
15:55 Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins
15:30 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
15:04 MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach
14:41 ICS launches new guidance for seafarers and shipowners to navigate ongoing pandemic challenges
14:13 MOL signs charter deals for 4 new LNG carriers to serve NOVATEK
13:57 ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
12:41 World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI
12:39 Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web
12:28 NIBULON expands logistics capabilities on the Southern Buh
12:11 Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting
11:30 Brittany Ferries and CMA CGM form a partnership in passenger and freight transport
11:26 Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
11:03 MissionEase passes test for Nexans in sea trial of first full-scale system
10:31 Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license
10:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight upward trend on Sep 14
09:59 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)
09:27 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 13

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP
16:04 ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel
15:48 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:31 New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units
15:14 APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port
14:59 First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction
14:52 North America’s first all-electric car ferries depart Damen Shipyards Galati for Ontario, Canada
14:30 Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval
14:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%
13:02 Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier
12:49 Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia
12:24 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development
11:15 Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels
10:49 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight upward evolution on Sep 13
10:05 Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%
09:42 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:27 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-August 2021 rose by 7.7% YoY
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of September 10

2021 September 12

15:13 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”
14:38 Carnival Cruise Line to provide Carnival Glory to support New Orleans recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
13:21 Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping
12:37 VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel
11:13 Launch of ABS-Classed Jiangnan Bluebonnet VLEC

2021 September 11

14:08 Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
12:56 Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal