2021 September 14 12:39

Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web

Bergen, Norway headquartered Dataloy Systems announced that a web-based version of its Voyage Management System (VMS), the vessel chartering and operations software solution used by leading shipowners, brokers, managers, financiers & schedulers worldwide, is now available to all. Dataloy VMS has been redesigned and enhanced to create a more collaborative, intuitive, and efficient workflow space that keeps teams in sync -providing greater visibility across your team and departments. Rather than trying to stay organised through the tedious grind of emails and spreadsheets, teams using Dataloy VMS can plan and execute voyage operations faster and do more than before.



As a result of the diligence Dataloy placed into the invisible section of the iceberg they were able to realize long-term value. The system is now more adaptable and scalable. Going forward, the platform has been designed to better support innovation.



What is new in Dataloy VMS?



From voyages to port calls to transit times, the complexity of managing your fleet can escalate quickly without a solution that gives you the transparency and control you need. The next-gen Dataloy VMS re-imagines how we work together by putting two fundamental units of integrated maritime operations management – the users and the voyage – at the centre.



Accessibility - Access from anywhere on any device.



A user experience that's actually user-friendly: The UX is designed to provide both a versatile interface as well as a variety of features so the users can accomplish any task with ease.



More visual: provides users with interactive charts, maps, and widgets, allowing users to see the relationship between different variables and their impact instantly.



The best work happens when everyone is on the same page: The overhauled system enables your team members to collaborate and communicate directly within the platform, reducing the need for email.



New modules & functionalities: Introducing new modules like Planning, Cargo Scheduling, FleetPlans Board, Service Orders, Bunkers, Invoicing and Accruals, Laytime, Bills of Lading, and more.



Bringing it all together: Dataloy VMS allows you to leverage data more through seamless integration with best in breed applications. You can also check out our Partner Directory which shows the current Integration Partners on all tiers. The Partner Directory is continually growing with new Partners.



Feature Editions



In the same way that no two businesses are alike, no two businesses have the same needs and wants. Taking into account the comments Dataloy has received from customers and from the market in recent months, Dataloy is launching subscriptions to new feature plans, which is based on the customers business's stage and demands. Customers can choose from a variety of options based on their needs thanks to the tiered feature matrix.



Commenting on the news Erik Fritz Loy, CEO for Dataloy Systems, said: "Over the last two years, Dataloy Systems has been transitioning to the web in phases - developing and testing alongside our users. In this rapid evolution, building collaborative software has played a central role in pushing work forward. Finding a tool that keeps stakeholders in the know-how and aware of the big picture was a crucial starting point.



With this launch, we’re meeting the increasing demand for anytime, anywhere access to business-critical information and providing a powerful, collaborative and insightful tool to streamline maritime operations for better efficiency and accuracy”.



The next-gen Dataloy VMS is a multi-dimensional platform, supported by a large and expanding partner network that helps grow collaborative and revenue-driving actions. It's versatile. Dataloy VMSis one tool for many stakeholders – from simple voyage planning to complex projects and analysis and more.



About Dataloy Systems



Dataloy Systems is one of the world’s leading providers of technologically advanced and integrated maritime software.Headquartered in Bergen, Dataloy serves some of the world´s largest clients globally in the commercial maritime sector: dry cargo, tankers, specialized cargo, offshore, and combination carriers. Our solutions empower diverse stakeholders and roles to identify new opportunities and proactively manage their business to make more profitable decisions related to worldwide chartering and operations.