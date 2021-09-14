2021 September 14 12:11

Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting

Keppel Technology & Innovation (KTI) has received a verification certificate for a 3D printed deck mounted type Panama Chock (SWL150Ton) from DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider’s Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence in Singapore. The component, which is intended for non-class maritime applications, is the world’s largest 3D-printed shipboard fitting, according to the company's release.



Panama Chocks are large shipboard fittings for towing and mooring, traditionally manufactured by casting, and are welded to a ship as a supporting hull structure. This component was manufactured by KTI’s partner AML3D using their patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) process which used medium strength structural steel grade ER70S-6 wire feedstock.



The verification by DNV follows extensive research, production and testing by KTI with end users Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and technology partners AML3D and confirms that the component has met all the primary test requirements in KTI’s project material specification with satisfactory results.



Additive manufacturing (AM) – the industrial equivalent of 3D printing – is an emerging technology which uses 3D model data to fabricate parts, enabling, among other benefits, significant time savings. Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing, or WAAM, has the potential to enable a productivity step change in shipbuilding, and is able to 3D print marine grade metal structures at a scale well beyond other commercially available metal 3D printing technologies.



As part of the qualification process a 1,450 kg Panama Chock was designed and produced to meet international standards and KTI’s project specific material specification. Material yield strength was twice that of the original cast material and was produced with acceptable internal soundness that was confirmed by various non-destructive testing and evaluation methods. The part was then proof load tested to 20% higher load than its design working load. Following the successful load test, non-destructive and destructive testing, the results were reviewed by all parties before the final verification statement was issued.



The printed material (Panama Chock) was subjected to extensive testing by the DNV Singapore Laboratory and the Marinelift Testing & Supply Pte Ltd. Singapore. Researchers and testing engineers utilized advanced microanalysis instrumentation to generate high quality microstructural information and images. In addition, the mechanical and non-destructive testing were assessed and compared against established marine grade cast material.

Throughout the production and testing processes, there was close and collaborative engagement between DNV, KTI and AML3D. Factors such as functional specifications, safety, testing procedures and acceptance criteria were all subjected to scrutiny by experts.



