  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 14 12:11

    Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting

    Keppel Technology & Innovation (KTI) has received a verification certificate for a 3D printed deck mounted type Panama Chock (SWL150Ton) from DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider’s Global Additive Manufacturing Technology Centre of Excellence in Singapore. The component, which is intended for non-class maritime applications, is the world’s largest 3D-printed shipboard fitting, according to the company's release.
     
    Panama Chocks are large shipboard fittings for towing and mooring, traditionally manufactured by casting, and are welded to a ship as a supporting hull structure. This component was manufactured by KTI’s partner AML3D using their patented Wire Additive Manufacturing (WAM®) process which used medium strength structural steel grade ER70S-6 wire feedstock.
     
    The verification by DNV follows extensive research, production and testing by KTI with end users Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) and technology partners AML3D and confirms that the component has met all the primary test requirements in KTI’s project material specification with satisfactory results.
     
    Additive manufacturing (AM) – the industrial equivalent of 3D printing – is an emerging technology which uses 3D model data to fabricate parts, enabling, among other benefits, significant time savings. Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing, or WAAM, has the potential to enable a productivity step change in shipbuilding, and is able to 3D print marine grade metal structures at a scale well beyond other commercially available metal 3D printing technologies.
     
    As part of the qualification process a 1,450 kg Panama Chock was designed and produced to meet international standards and KTI’s project specific material specification. Material yield strength was twice that of the original cast material and was produced with acceptable internal soundness that was confirmed by various non-destructive testing and evaluation methods. The part was then proof load tested to 20% higher load than its design working load. Following the successful load test, non-destructive and destructive testing, the results were reviewed by all parties before the final verification statement was issued.

    The printed material (Panama Chock) was subjected to extensive testing by the DNV Singapore Laboratory and the Marinelift Testing & Supply Pte Ltd. Singapore. Researchers and testing engineers utilized advanced microanalysis instrumentation to generate high quality microstructural information and images. In addition, the mechanical and non-destructive testing were assessed and compared against established marine grade cast material.

    Throughout the production and testing processes, there was close and collaborative engagement between DNV, KTI and AML3D. Factors such as functional specifications, safety, testing procedures and acceptance criteria were all subjected to scrutiny by experts.
     
    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.  
     
    DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement, and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system.
     
    About Keppel Technology & Innovation
     
    Keppel Technology & Innovation (KTI) supports the Keppel Group’s mission of delivering solutions for sustainable urbanisation by transforming how Keppel harnesses technology and innovation to create value for its stakeholders. Leveraging the Group’s collective strengths and synergies, KTI serves as a platform for Keppel to co-create and incubate ideas towards tangible outcomes.
     
    About Keppel Offshore & Marine
     
    Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.
     
    A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore platforms, production units and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.
     
    Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.
     
    About AML3D Limited
     
    AML3D Limited is an Australian public company incorporated on 14 November 2014 and currently operates out of its Adelaide Manufacturing Centre. The Company specialises in providing commercial large-scale "Additive Metal Layering" 3D printing services to Defence, Maritime, Automotive and Resources customers. The Company has commercialised its technology through Australian Patent: 2019251514, the trademarks WAM®, AML3D® and its proprietary software WAMSoft® and AMLSoft®, which combines metallurgical science and engineering design to fully automate the 3D printing process utilising advanced robotics technology.

Другие новости по темам: Keppel, DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement
15:56 Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard
15:55 Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins
15:30 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
15:04 MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach
14:41 ICS launches new guidance for seafarers and shipowners to navigate ongoing pandemic challenges
14:13 MOL signs charter deals for 4 new LNG carriers to serve NOVATEK
13:57 ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
12:41 World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI
12:39 Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web
12:28 NIBULON expands logistics capabilities on the Southern Buh
12:11 Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting
11:30 Brittany Ferries and CMA CGM form a partnership in passenger and freight transport
11:26 Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
11:03 MissionEase passes test for Nexans in sea trial of first full-scale system
10:31 Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license
10:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight upward trend on Sep 14
09:59 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)
09:27 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 13

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP
16:04 ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel
15:48 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:31 New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units
15:14 APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port
14:59 First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction
14:52 North America’s first all-electric car ferries depart Damen Shipyards Galati for Ontario, Canada
14:30 Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval
14:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%
13:02 Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier
12:49 Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia
12:24 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development
11:15 Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels
10:49 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight upward evolution on Sep 13
10:05 Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%
09:42 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:27 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-August 2021 rose by 7.7% YoY
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of September 10

2021 September 12

15:13 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”
14:38 Carnival Cruise Line to provide Carnival Glory to support New Orleans recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
13:21 Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping
12:37 VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel
11:13 Launch of ABS-Classed Jiangnan Bluebonnet VLEC

2021 September 11

14:08 Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
12:56 Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal