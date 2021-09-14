  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 14 11:26

    Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch

    On September 1, 2021, the fleet of the FSUE "Rosmorport" Murmansk Branch was replenished with the Krasin diesel-electric icebreaker, which, in accordance with the order of FSUE "Rosmorport" No. 108 as of 30.03.2021, was transferred from the management of the Far Eastern Basin Branch of the enterprise.

    According to Rosmorport’s press release, the transfer of the icebreaker to the Murmansk Branch in addition to the Kapitan Dranitsyn and Admiral Makarov icebreakers that the branch already have is aimed at optimizing the work of the icebreaker fleet of FSUE "Rosmorport" on the routes of the Northern Sea Route and in the seaports of the Arctic region.

    The Krasin icebreaker is the third vessel of the R-1039 construction project (Ermak type). In total, three icebreakers of this type were built. The Admiral Makarov icebreaker, currently operated by the Murmansk Branch, also belongs to this icebreaker type.

    The vessel was built in April 1976 at the Wärtsilä shipyard (Helsinki, Finland) by order of the "Sudoimport" foreign trade association. For a long time the icebreaker worked on the routes of the Northern Sea Route, in the early 90s it was transferred to the seaport of Vladivostok. In 2011, the icebreaker took part in a rescue operation in the Sea of ​Okhotsk to rescue vessels from ice captivity. In 2016, the icebreaker was transferred to the economic management of FSUE "Rosmorport".

    The icebreaker is a four-deck vessel with a medium superstructure and a stern propulsion system.

    This icebreaker type has a similarity with the first nuclear icebreaker Lenin, only slightly inferior to the last in terms of power of the propulsion system. The icebreaker has 9 diesel-electric plants with a total capacity of 30.4 MW, driving 3 propeller shafts.

    At the time of construction, Yermak type icebreakers were the most powerful diesel-electric icebreakers in the world.

    Icebreaker can overcome ice of 1.8 meters thickness at a speed of 4-6 knots.

    Today, the Krasin icebreaker is undergoing routine repair works aimed at its preparation for 2021-2022 autumn-winter navigation season. After their completion, the Murmansk Branch plans to use icebreaker to provide icebreaking assistance for vessels in the freezing seaports of the Arctic region and on the routes of the Northern Sea Route.

    The Krasin icebreaker was laid down on July 9, 1974 at the Wärtsilä shipyard (Helsinki, Finland). The construction of the vessel at number 400 was completed on April 28, 1976.

    The vessel is named after the Soviet politician Leonid Borisovich Krasin, who held the posts of People's Commissar of Trade and Industry, Railways, Foreign Trade of the RSFSR and 1st People's Commissar of Foreign Trade of the USSR from year to year.

    Basic technical characteristics of the Krasin diesel-electric icebreaker:

    Register class:

    КМ(*) LL2 [2]

    Maximum length:

    134.84 m

    Maximum width:

    26.05 m

    Draft:

    11 m

    Gross registered tonnage:

    14,508

    Cruising capacity:

    3 months (by fuel)

    Navigation area:

    unlimited

    Ice thickness to overcome:

    1,8 m

    Power of the main propulsion system:

    3,383 kW

    Total power of the power plant:

    30,451 kW

    Rate of sailing:

    up to 19.4 knots

    Crew:

    56 people

    Number of passengers:

    12 people

    Number of passenger cabins:

    10 double cabins
Другие новости по темам: Rosmorport, icebreakers, NSR  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 14

18:31 Loss prevention provides a ‘virtuous circle’ of returns, says IUMI
18:06 ABP and DB Cargo UK win the Rail Freight Group’s award for Customer Care
17:45 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 8M’2021 rose by 3% Y-o-Y
17:26 AD Ports Group leased out over 2.2 million square metres of industrial land in H1 2021
17:06 DEME, Qair, and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round
16:42 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 24,458 pmt as of September 10
16:21 British Ports Association responds to Government Brexit borders announcement
15:56 Konecranes wins 14-crane order from thyssenkrupp Marine Systems for Kiel shipyard
15:55 Reconstruction of Petersburg Oil Terminal’s ‘old’ part begins
15:30 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 5% in 8M’2021
15:04 MSC launches new shuttle Transpacific services connecting China and Long Beach
14:41 ICS launches new guidance for seafarers and shipowners to navigate ongoing pandemic challenges
14:13 MOL signs charter deals for 4 new LNG carriers to serve NOVATEK
13:57 ICTSI Pakistan hits 10 million TEU milestone
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 8M’2021 fell by 11% Y-o-Y
12:41 World premiere for Rolls-Royce’s mtu NautIQ marine automation portfolio at DSEI
12:39 Dataloy Voyage Management System is now available on the web
12:28 NIBULON expands logistics capabilities on the Southern Buh
12:11 Keppel receives DNV verification certificate for the world’s largest 3D printed shipboard fitting
11:30 Brittany Ferries and CMA CGM form a partnership in passenger and freight transport
11:26 Krasin icebreaker joins the fleet of Rosmorport’s Murmansk Branch
11:03 MissionEase passes test for Nexans in sea trial of first full-scale system
10:31 Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license
10:05 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue slight upward trend on Sep 14
09:59 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)
09:27 Crude oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of September 13

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP
16:04 ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel
15:48 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:31 New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units
15:14 APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port
14:59 First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction
14:52 North America’s first all-electric car ferries depart Damen Shipyards Galati for Ontario, Canada
14:30 Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval
14:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%
13:02 Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier
12:49 Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia
12:24 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development
11:15 Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels
10:49 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight upward evolution on Sep 13
10:05 Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%
09:42 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:27 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-August 2021 rose by 7.7% YoY
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of September 10

2021 September 12

15:13 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”
14:38 Carnival Cruise Line to provide Carnival Glory to support New Orleans recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
13:21 Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping
12:37 VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel
11:13 Launch of ABS-Classed Jiangnan Bluebonnet VLEC

2021 September 11

14:08 Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
12:56 Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal