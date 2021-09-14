2021 September 14 10:31

Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics obtains NVOCC license

The representative office in Shanghai of logistics operator Ruscon (parent company of Dutch Smartcontainer and part of the Delo Group), has received an NVOCC (Non- Vessel Operating Common Carrier) license from the Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Peoples Republic of China, according to the company's release.

With this license, Ruscon has the official status of carrier of export and import cargoes by sea. This allows Ruscon to issue its own transport agreements, which relieves Ruscon's customers of a multitude of administrative actions. In addition, the NVOCC brings benefits for shippers entering into an agreement with Ruscon.

With this development, Ruscon now offers a better connection between China and Europe, including easier transports to and from the Netherlands, via its Dutch subsidiary Smartcontainer.

About Ruscon Shanghai International Logistics Ltd

The main objectives of the company are cooperation with shipping lines, the organisation of multimodal transportation, warehousing and consolidation services. The organisation of processes with the help of a resident company simplifies interaction with local government authorities, the administration of the Chinese railways and subsidiaries, as well as Chines manufacturers and local logistics platforms.