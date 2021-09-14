2021 September 14 09:59

Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 climbed by 1.6% (detalization)

Image source: Rosmorport Servicing of passengers rose 1.8 times

In January-August 2021, seaports of Russia handled 552.8 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.6%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

Handling of dry cargo totaled 274.2 million tonnes (+5.8%) including 137.4 million tonnes of coal (+13.8%), 40.5 million tonnes of containerized cargo (+7.0%), 26.4 million tonnes of grain (-6.7%), 19.4 million tonnes of ferrous metal (+6.6%), 12.1 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-4.9%), 7.6 million tonnes of ore (-11.9%).



Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 278.6 million tonnes (-2.2%) including 154.9 million tonnes of crude oil (-5.1%), 99.4 million tonnes of oil products (+3.4%), 20.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-3.0%) and 2.7 million tonnes of liquid food (-14.8%).



Exports totaled 439.6 million tonnes (+3.0%), imports - 26.6 million tonnes (+11.4%), transit - 41.8 million tonnes (-0.5%), short-sea traffic - 44.8 million tonnes (-12.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 62.5 million tonnes (-1.9%) including 19.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.1%) and 43.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.2 %). The port of Murmansk handled 37.0 million tonnes (-0.6%), Sabetta - 18.0 million tonnes (-2.5%), Varandey - 3.1 million tonnes (-10.0%), Arkhangelsk - 2.1 million tonnes (-1.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 165.6 million tonnes (+1.6%) including 78.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+7.2%) and 87.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.9%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 52.9 million tonnes (-1.7%), Big Port St. Petersburg – 30.6 million tonnes (+2.6%), Primorsk – 26.1 million tonnes (-11.5%), Vysotsk – 8.4 million tonnes (-6.4%).



Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 169.9 million tonnes (+3.8%) including 74.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+9.5%) and 95.0 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 93.7 million tonnes (-0.6%), Taman - 23.1 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Tuapse - 17.7 million tonnes (+0.2%), Rostov-on-Don – 10.5 million tonnes (-5.1%), Kavkaz - 11.4 million tonnes (-17.2%).



Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.8 million tonnes (-13.7%) including 1.6 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-31.9%) and 3.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.3%). The port of Makhachkala handed 3.0 million tonnes (-14.5 %), Astrakhan - 1.6 million tonnes (-2.3%).



Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 150.0 million tonnes (+1.3%) including 100.4 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+4.1%) and 49.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-4.0%). Vostochny port handled 50.6 million tonnes (-2.6%), Vanino - 24.3 million tonnes (+11.5%), Vladivostok - 19.5 million tonnes (+23.7%), Nakhodka - 18.3 million tonnes (+0.6%), Prigorodnoye - 9.2 million tonnes (-14.2%), De-Kastri - 7.9 million tonnes (-10.5%).



In January-August, Russian seaports handled 16,100 passenger ships (up 1.8 times), sea terminals serviced 6,293,700 people. The number of departing passengers totaled 6,062,600, arriving passengers – 225,800, transit – 5,300.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 5,837,500, Yalta – 266,200, Sochi – 146,200.