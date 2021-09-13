2021 September 13 17:51

Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%

Coal and coke handling plunged by 92.1%

In January-August 2021, the Freeport of Riga (Latvia) handled 13.27 million tonnes of cargo (-16.3%, year-on-year). According to the port’s statistics, handing of grain increased by 27% to 1,639,800 tonnes, coal and coke handling fell by 92.1% to 180,700 tonnes, chemicals – down 14.6% to 886,900 tonnes, ore – down 8% to 421,000 tonnes, wood pellets – up 1.5% to 1,441,700 tonnes, wood chips – down 34% to 520,400 tonnes, sawn timber – up 77% to 371,300 tonnes, oil products – down 28% to 1,319,500 tonnes, timber – up 28.7% to 1,844,600 tonnes.

The Port’s container throughput fell by 8.6% to 274,437 TEU.

Passengers traffic plunged by 99.6% to 1.118 million people.



Freeport of Riga lies on both banks of the River Daugava covering 6.3 hectares. The port’s berth length is 13,800 meters, maximum draft at the berths is 12.2 meters. Up to 80% of the Freeport of Riga cargo turnover is made up of transit cargoes forwarded to or received from the CIS countries. In 2020, the port handled 23.7 million tonnes of cargo.