2021 September 13 17:30

Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021

Image source: Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center

The lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, named PortNews after our media group, is being prepared for sea trials scheduled for the end of October this year, says press center of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).



As part of his business trip to the Astrakhan Region, Georgy Poltavchenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) visited three production facilities of USC’s Southern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center.



Two chemical tankers of Project 00216М are under construction at the ASPO production facility. The lead of the series named PortNews is being prepared for the sea trials scheduled for the end of October 2021.



The guests, Georgy Poltavchenko, USC Deputy General Director for Civil Shipbuilding David Adamia, Astrakhan Region Minister of Industry and Natural Resources Denis Afanasyev and SSSRC head Anatoly Mishanov were toured around the tanker and demonstrated the pilot room, the master’s and the chief engineer’s cabins, the cook-galley as well as the process of adjusting radio aids to navigation.



ASPO is building two chemical tankers for Volgotrans LLC under the leasing programme of Mashpromleasing. Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 13.

The delegation also visited the hull workshop of the Krasniye Barrikady facility to learn about the construction of modules for an ice-resistant fixed platform intended for the development of the Kamennomysskoye Morye field. Georgy Poltavchenko was also shown the company’s licensed training center.



At the Lotos production facility, the quests were demonstrated the production and technical base covering all production phases.



