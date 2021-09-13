2021 September 13 16:25

Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP

In the first decade of September 2021, the multimodal logistics operator Ruscon, a part of Delo Group , successfully completed the delivery of another batch of oversized products with a total weight of almost 945 tons to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP under construction by Rosatom, Delo Group says in a press release.

Due to significant weight dimensions, the cargo once again was moved using a complex logistic scheme through two transit zones - the port of Rotterdam and the Vostochny cargo terminal of the Akkuyu NPP. The delivered cargo included both high and medium pressure cylinder halves and two low pressure cylinder rotors. All equipment is intended for the installation of the turbine generator set of the power unit No. 1 of the station.

Commenting on the successful completion of another important delivery, the President of Ruscon Sergey Berezkin noted:

“Our project logistics are becoming more and more complex, multi-stage, when we not only have to move cargo from one point to another, but also absolutely accurately calculate all stages leaving no inaccuracies. Each subsequent delivery of such cargo becomes more and more familiar for Ruscon and a perfectly worked out procedure - the experience gained throughout the times of operation has an effect. I have no doubt that in the near future we will take the most advanced positions in the provision of such services in Russia and abroad, which is envisaged by the development strategy of Delo Group.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.