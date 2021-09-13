2021 September 13 15:48

PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

Business activities intensify in Autumn. In early September PortNews Media Group published yet another edition of its magazine which will be available at the major industry related events of this year’s new business season.



Among those events is the 4th international conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”, the International Conference “Inland Waterways: Strategic Potential for Growth”, the International Maritime Exhibition and Conference Neva 2021, the 15th International Conference and Exhibition for Oil and Gas Resources Development of the Russian Arctic and CIS Continental Shelf RAO/CIS Offshore, 5th Conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives”, Transport Week 2021.



The Accent section of the new edition covers the regulatory developments.



The River Transport section integrates key information on inland water ways of Russia, their economic and social function, international cooperation and shipping on the Saimaa Canal and construction of the Zhatai Shipyard in Yakutia.



In the run up to the 4th international conference “Development of Icebreaking and Support Fleet”, the Sea Transport section offers a series of materials on Russian and foreign shipbuilding projects, trends and innovations with special attention paid to infrastructure projects contributing to development of the Arctic zone and the export potential of Russia.



A detailed material is dedicated to problems of ship repair in Russia. A special article tells about the current state of domestic ship repair facilities and shares the opinion of the industry community on possible solutions in the segment.



The Port Service. Bunkering section provides a traditional review of Russia’s bunkering market in the first half of 2021. The review prepared by PortNews’ Analytical Department is based on Russia’s Bunker Market Price Bulletin. The section also presents new developments of Skolkovo specialist, experience of bunker business representatives in meeting tough requirements imposed on marine fuel, as well as new development strategies complying with the new global market reality.



Special attention is focused on alternative fuels.



Opinions of the leading Russian and foreign experts and stakeholders on new requirements for alternative fuels is also in the spotlight.



The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

About PortNews magazine subscription (for both printed and digital outlet) >>>>

PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru



