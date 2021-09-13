2021 September 13 15:14

APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port

APM Terminals Bahrain, the facilitator of maritime trade in Bahrain, has invested in enhancing reefer service capabilities at Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP), according to the company's release.



Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services via container terminal activities, General Cargo, RoRo, Cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.



Along with 24/7 electricity infrastructure and monitoring for all refrigerated cargo at the port, APM Terminals Bahrain customers now have the option of performing pre-trip inspection (PTI) for their reefer containers within the terminal’s facilities. The upgrade is in line with APM Terminals Bahrain’s commitment to enhance its service offerings for reefer containers, which comprise 14% of full imports and 3% of full exports.



With this, KBSP is equipped to provide all types of reefer related services, including plugging and unplugging of electricity, PTI, cleaning, attending to malfunctioning reefers and minor repairs.



With this new service, APM Terminals Bahrain expects to expand beyond PTI and provide attendance services for malfunctioning reefers in line with the strict guidelines provided by shipping lines.



PTI is an inspection conducted on an empty reefer container prior release/use, to ensure the correct functioning of the cooling unit, temperature control and recording devices. This also includes checking the container for any structural damage and ensuring that the interior of the container is clean and cargo-worthy in all respects.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The company's team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in APM Terminals global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.