2021 September 13 14:59

First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction

Image source: Rosmorrechflot's Instagram

The first lock through operation after the reconstruction of Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 was held for the transit ships on 8 September 2021, Rosmorrechflot shares via its Instagram account.



The scope of concrete works as part of the reconstruction exceeded 6,000 cbm. Thousands of tonnes of metal structures has been assembled.



Commissioned on 27 October 1964, Lock No 7 numbered 219,000 lock operations and transit of 465,000 ships.



The reconstruction resulted in higher safety of the hydrosystem and in the increase of its throughput capacity.



