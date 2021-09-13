2021 September 13 17:04

EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022

On 1st September the Governor of Ceará together with executives from EDP have jointly announced that EDP will invest a total of R$41.9 million in a pilot project for the production of a green hydrogen plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex, with a production capacity of 250 Nm3/h of the gas. Its operation should start as early as December 2022. EDP will have a solar plant of 3 MW providing renewable energy to an electrolyzer from Hytron-NEA, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



EDP already is operational in Industrial Area of Pecém Complex with a 720 MW power plant and this investment in Research & Development can bring insights into energy transition of its own plants and help EDP become a player in green hydrogen through scaling up production.

Pecém Industrial and Port Complex together with its shareholders State Government of Ceará and The Port of Rotterdam is extremely happy with this development as it marks the first stepping stone of the green Green Hydrogen HUB Pecém – Ceará.



The project “Green Hydrogen HUB Pecém - Ceará” was launched in February of this year by the Government of Ceará, Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (CIPP S/A), Federation of State Industries (Fiec) and Federal University of Ceará (UFC). This project has attracted companies interested in operating in the Green Hydrogen value chain, which ranges from renewable energy generation, to production, storage, distribution and consumption of green hydrogen, including for export.





