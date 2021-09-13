2021 September 13 16:04

ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115-meter next generation offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design, according to ABS's release.

The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface, and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities. The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerized mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives.

The vessel, which is to be unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International Show in London, was evaluated in accordance with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Light Warships, Patrol and High-Speed Naval Vessels. The design carries ABS notations: ✠A1, DV NAVAL CRAFT, Ⓔ, ✠AMS, ✠ ABCU, NIBS, R2.



About Vard Marine

Vard Marine is a consulting naval architecture and marine engineering company with Canadian operations located in Vancouver and Ottawa, and American operations located in Houston, Texas. The company offers professional ship design, engineering, and shipbuilding technology services.