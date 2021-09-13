2021 September 13 15:31

New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units

IACS, the International Association of Classification Societies, has released new and updated requirements regarding control and documentation of watertight cable transits. Sealing solution provider Roxtec is ready to support the industry through digital tools and inspection services, according to the company's release.

The new IACS unified requirements apply to ships and offshore units contracted for construction on or after July 1, 2021, and affect both owners and shipyards. In order to meet the requirements, it is important to systemize control, documentation and inspection of the installation quality of the seals. It is also mandatory to establish and keep a complete cable transit seal systems register.



Roxtec announces it is ready to assist the industry in securing the quality process. Since several years, the company’s sealing specialists perform transit safety inspections onsite. Roxtec has also developed a suite of digital tools to enable a seamless workflow and an ability to set up a cable transit seal systems register. This makes it easy for owners and shipyards to make sure all transits fulfill the demands.

On September 23 and 24, Roxtec presents a webinar to explain what the new requirements mean. In the webinar, they will describe what a cable transit seal systems register is and what actions different actors need to take in order to be compliant with the new class requirements.



About Roxtec and Multidiameter™

Swedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals for certified protection against multiple risks. Roxtec provides complete sealing solutions for a wide range of applications in many industries. Roxtec safety seals are found on land, at sea and underground. The company’s invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe. The technology simplifies design, speeds up installation and reduces the need for stock, material and logistics. It also provides spare capacity for upgrades. Roxtec serves and supports customers in more than 80 markets.