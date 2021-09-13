2021 September 13 13:02

Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier

The technology group Wärtsilä will collaborate with ABS and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (HZS) to develop a flexible, future-proof, and modular LNG Carrier (LNGC) vessel concept, according to the company's release.

The pioneering design approach for the Multi-Fuel Electric vessel is intended to deliver immediate CO2 savings, and to be ready for the adoption of future decarbonisation technologies to support the marine industry's ambitions towards zero-emission shipping.

Wärtsilä's Integrated Systems and Solutions experts are working alongside specialists from ABS Global Simulation Center and Global Sustainability Center in Singapore, Houston and Athens and HZS' R&D and LNGC design team in Shanghai to evaluate the vessel's performance against the IMO's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) up to at least 2050. This involves the use of advanced multi-physics modelling and simulation, and the application of various decarbonisation technologies and solutions to the vessel's design and operational modes. The LNGC will be highly flexible and the entire vessel design will be optimised around a compact, electrified, integrated, and efficient propulsion power solution that will lead to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions immediately. The design will also be ready to efficiently integrate new technologies in the future in order to stay ahead of the requirements of CII.

