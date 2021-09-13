2021 September 13 12:24

Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY

In January-August 2021, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 7.5 million tonnes of cargo (down 14.7%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, the port handled 4.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 1.27 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 1.76 million tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 775 ships including 515 dry bulk cargo carriers and 281 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2020, the port handled 12.9 million tonnes of cargo.