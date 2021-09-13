2021 September 13 12:01

Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development

Aker Solutions has been awarded a large topside modification contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for Tommeliten Alpha, offshore Norway. Combined with previous subsea contracts for this field development, the contract award means Aker Solutions has been assigned an integrated responsibility for this field development, according to the company's release.

The topside modification contract award follows final investment decision by the license partners and the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work, awarded in October 2020. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work for topside modifications on some Ekofisk installations, to tie-back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development to the existing infrastructure.

The work will be led by Aker Solutions’ offices in Fornebu and Stavanger, and includes construction work at the companies yard in Egersund, as well as offshore work at the Ekofisk Complex. Work starts immediately with planned completion in the third quarter of 2023.

Aker Solutions was previously awarded contracts for the subsea production system as well as umbilicals and direct electrical heating (DEH) systems for Tommeliten Alpha. This means Aker Solutions, to date, has won contracts with a combined value of more than NOK 2.7 billion for this field development.

Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

Aker Solutions will book about NOK 1.2 billion as order intake in the third quarter of 2021 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

The Tommeliten Alpha development is subject to final regulatory approval by Norwegian and UK authorities.

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.