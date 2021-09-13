  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 September 13 12:01

    Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development

    Aker Solutions has been awarded a large topside modification contract by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS for Tommeliten Alpha, offshore Norway. Combined with previous subsea contracts for this field development, the contract award means Aker Solutions has been assigned an integrated responsibility for this field development, according to the company's release.

    The topside modification contract award follows final investment decision by the license partners and the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work, awarded in October 2020. The scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) work for topside modifications on some Ekofisk installations, to tie-back and integrate the Tommeliten Alpha field development to the existing infrastructure.

    The work will be led by Aker Solutions’ offices in Fornebu and Stavanger, and includes construction work at the companies yard in Egersund, as well as offshore work at the Ekofisk Complex. Work starts immediately with planned completion in the third quarter of 2023.

    Aker Solutions was previously awarded contracts for the subsea production system as well as umbilicals and direct electrical heating (DEH) systems for Tommeliten Alpha. This means Aker Solutions, to date, has won contracts with a combined value of more than NOK 2.7 billion for this field development.

    Tommeliten Alpha is a discovery in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the Ekofisk field. The water depth is 75 meters. The discovery was proven in 1977. The reservoir contains a gas condensate fluid and lies at a depth of about 3,000 meters.

    Aker Solutions will book about NOK 1.2 billion as order intake in the third quarter of 2021 in the Electrification, Maintenance and Modifications segment.

    The Tommeliten Alpha development is subject to final regulatory approval by Norwegian and UK authorities.

    Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Другие новости по темам: Aker Solutions, Tommeliten Alpha, ConocoPhillips  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 September 13

18:30 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Amphitrite with BG Shipping
18:04 Maersk Canada targets landside logistics asset with new Vancouver facility to solve North American supply chain woes
17:54 ABS awards world’s first SUSTAIN notation to SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity FPSO
17:51 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 8M’2021 dropped by 16.3%
17:30 Lead chemical tanker of Project 00216М, PortNews, to leave for sea trials in October 2021
17:04 EDP to construct a green hydrogen pilot plant in Pecém Industrial and Port Complex to start production in 2022
16:25 Ruscon successfully completed delivery of another batch of oversized products to Turkey for the Akkuyu NPP
16:04 ABS granted AIP for VARD’s next generation offshore patrol vessel
15:48 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:31 New class requirements for cable transits call for action among shipyards and owners of ships and offshore units
15:14 APM Terminals boosts reefer service capabilities at Bahrain port
14:59 First lock through operations held at Sheksna hydrosystem’s Lock No 7 after reconstruction
14:52 North America’s first all-electric car ferries depart Damen Shipyards Galati for Ontario, Canada
14:30 Ecochlor’s Filterless EcoOne™ & EcoOne Hybrid™ BWMS receives IMO Type Approval
14:03 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2021 fell by 1.4%
13:02 Wärtsilä to support Hudong-Zhonghua and ABS to develop IMO2050 CII-Ready LNG carrier
12:49 Katoen Natie invests 10 million euros towards expansion in Estonia
12:24 Port of Ventspils throughput in January-August 2021 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 Aker Solutions wins topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips’ Tommeliten Alpha development
11:15 Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels
10:49 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2021 rose by 10.7% YoY
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker market may turn into slight upward evolution on Sep 13
10:05 Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%
09:42 Oil prices show a slight increase
09:27 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-August 2021 rose by 7.7% YoY
09:06 Baltic Dry Index as of September 10

2021 September 12

15:13 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels”
14:38 Carnival Cruise Line to provide Carnival Glory to support New Orleans recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida
13:21 Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping
12:37 VALUE MARITIME announces installation of the world’s first onboard CO₂ capture and storage unit on an operational vessel
11:13 Launch of ABS-Classed Jiangnan Bluebonnet VLEC

2021 September 11

14:08 Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand
12:56 Hapag Lloyd's container ship refueled with LNG at Calandkanaal
11:26 GTT launches a new 'Smart Shipping' solution
10:41 Pilbara Ports' freight volume fell to nearly 60 million tonnes in August

2021 September 10

18:03 ABP signs new 10-year agreement with Island Steel at Newport
17:49 ACI’s European Environmental Ports Conference 2020 to be held on 3-4 May in Rotterdam
17:11 dship Carriers expands its fleet by two further vessels
16:57 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with Koch
16:38 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2021 rose by 1.6% Y-o-Y
16:00 ЕРС contract signed for natural gas liquefaction plant within Gas Processing Complex near Ust-Luga
15:37 Offshore energy underwriters should welcome a low carbon future, says IUMI
14:56 Traffic on Vykhodnoy-Lavna railway section and Lavna terminal to be launched in December 2023
14:25 Inflow of water to Volga-Kama cascade is near its historical minimum
14:03 Royal IHC delivers its latest subsea trenching vehicle ‘Hi-Traq'
13:58 Keppel delivers Guyana's second FPSO
13:22 Sevmorput to make at least three voyages to transport fish between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok in navigation season of 2022
13:04 SFL agrees to acquire three Suezmax tankers
12:03 Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron power two hybrid CTVs in the ultimate sea trial
11:36 Ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet went to sea to perform tasks within Zapad-2021 exercises
11:01 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 11.3% to 807,704 TEU in August 2021
10:35 30 fishing ships of various types to be built over second phase of investment quotas project
10:10 CMA CGM makes the decision to stop all spot rate increases
10:00 RUB 52 billion to be invested in Fish Port project over three-four years
09:38 Oil prices rise driven by news from China
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of September 9
08:27 MABUX: Global bunker market is in a stable state on Sep 10

2021 September 9

18:17 Too soon for optimism in the ocean hull insurance sector, reports IUMI
17:36 APM Terminals Callao to provide oxygen plant to the Callao Regional Government
17:09 Russia diversifies sales geography of its fish products