2021 September 13 11:15

Awind selects MacGregor for two Offshore Wind Service Vessels

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received orders from Awind AS, a subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions headquartered in Oslo, to supply equipment packages for two new “walk-to-work” Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV), according to the company's release.

Both vessels will be built at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard in Nantong, with each equipment package consisting of a 3D motion compensated electrical gangway system, Colibri crane and a remote control station located on the vessel bridge. Awind has also secured option agreements for up to four additional vessels.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s second quarter of 2021 order intake and the vessels will be delivered during the first and second quarters of 2023.

Both vessels will be prepared for continuous zero-emission operations, and will operate as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform safe and efficient work on the offshore turbines.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.