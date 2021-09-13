2021 September 13 10:05

Port of Liepaja eight-month volumes rose by 8.6%

Cargo traffic at Latvia based Port of Liepaja in January-August 2021 increased by 8.6% compared to the corresponding period a year before and totaled 4.34 million tonnes, the Liepaja Port Authority statistics showed.

Eight-month volume of grain rose 1.8% to 1.57 million tonnes, anthracite volume sank by 87.4% to 28,800 tonnes, handling of building materials declined 0.8% to 489,000 tonnes, oil products — by 6.3% to 296,600 tonnes.



Container throughput at the port in January-August surged 5.4 times to 13,041 TEUs, Ro-Ro cargo handling increased by 41% to 35,555 units.

Passenger traffic rose 33% to 27,966 people.



The number of calls was down 1% to 1,073 vessels.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2018, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.54 million tonnes.