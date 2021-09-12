2021 September 12 13:21

Vard Electro signs two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping

Vard Electro is pleased to announce the signing of two new contracts with Simon Møkster Shipping. The vessels Stril Orion and Stril Polar is scheduled to be hybrid ready by the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, qualifying them for DNV’s Battery Power notation.



Simon Møkster Shipping has ordered SeaQ Energy Storage System from the technology company Vard Electro, enhancing the company’s efficiency and environmental performance. Vard Electro is continuously developing new solutions for increased energy efficiency and has since 2016 installed their SeaQ battery technology onboard vessels all around the world.



Vard Electro will be utilizing their experience as system integrators and deliver a retrofit, deckhouse energy storage system, for hybrid battery power onboard the two platform supply vessels. The company will be responsible for the entire project which includes engineering, steel prefabrication, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning. Planning and installation will be carried out in close collaboration with Simon Møkster Shipping to ensure minimum off-hire days.



“We are excited to once again have been chosen to deliver our SeaQ Energy Storage System onboard two of Simon Møkster Shipping’s platform supply vessels. We have a solid competence in battery installations, and as a total supplier we can facilitate the installation of battery solutions with minimum downtime. We are proud that Simon Møkster Shipping reverted to us for our SeaQ solutions, and we warmly welcome them back", says Johan Stavik, Sales Manager at Vard Electro.