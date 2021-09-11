  The version for the print
  2021 September 11 14:08

    Goeyvaerts orders two Konecranes Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes to meet growing rental demand

    Belgium’s Goeyvaerts-R bvba (Goeyvaerts) has ordered two new eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for their growing rental fleet across ports in the Netherlands and Belgium. The order, booked in July, will be handed over in November 2021.

    Goeyvaerts, a longtime Konecranes customer, is a family-owned crane rental company whose customers include startups looking to minimize financial risk, companies with temporary harbor crane needs and businesses looking to take on extra cranes for operational flexibility.

    “We need more cranes to meet the rental demand. We’ve been with Konecranes a long time and have been very satisfied with our Generation 4 and 5 Mobile Harbor Cranes. We’ve studied the new Generation 6 cranes and its advantages. Indeed, a very smart development, which will raise the benchmark for reliability and service life in the rental market,” says Rudi Goeyvaerts, CEO of Goeyvaerts.

    “This order from Goeyvaerts is a great example of our trustful partnership and how our new Generation 6 cranes meet the needs of the market. Goeyvaerts will benefit from our versatile and high-performance machines, while also cutting fuel and maintenance costs and reducing emissions,” says Alexandros Stogianidis, Senior Sales Manager, Mobile Harbor Cranes, for Konecranes Port Solutions.

    A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,500 employees in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

