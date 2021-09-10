2021 September 10 18:03

ABP signs new 10-year agreement with Island Steel at Newport

Associated British Ports (ABP) has signed a new 10-year agreement with Island Steel, one of the UK’s major steel service centres at the Port of Newport, the only one based on an ABP port, according to ABP's release.

Island Steel, who has been a customer at the Port of Newport since 1994, currently occupies a purpose-built 100,000 sq. ft. facility, which is entirely powered by solar energy, produced on-site. The new agreement sees Island Steel’s site expand an extra 1.2 acres, allowing them to further develop its relationship with the port and the wider steel industry, whilst maintaining its stellar health and safety record.

Currently one of the UK’s service centres for steel, Island Steel will use the 1.2 acres to start offering toll processing services, which will enable further reduction of its carbon footprint, as well as reduce the effect of shortages within the haulage industry.