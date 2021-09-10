2021 September 10 17:49

ACI’s European Environmental Ports Conference 2020 to be held on 3-4 May in Rotterdam

ACI’s European Environmental Ports Conference 2020 will be held on the 3rd & 4th May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.



The event will bring together senior representatives from the global port community and shipping companies, as well as environmental policy-makers, academic experts, consultants, and technology providers, to tackle the most pressing topics of the maritime industry.



This two-day event will provide informative presentations on the very latest challenges, solutions and developments in reducing emissions, pollution and energy consumption, as well as discussing the possibilities of industrial collaboration and a more sustainable future.

Given the increasing focus on environmental regulations from the IMO and policy makers in the maritime sector, there is a growing responsibility and requirement of ports to reduce their environmental impact; now is a crucial time to share best practices and explore new technologies and methodologies in order to advance daily operations of a port with minimal ecological consequences.



Early Confirmed Speakers Include:

Ashley Woods, Lead Environmental Advisor, APM Terminals

Dr Nils Kemme, Partner, HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH

Janis Habdank, Sustaniability, Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG

Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary General, European Sea Ports Organisation

Heidi Neilson, Head of Environment, Port of Oslo

Valeria Mangiarotti, Senior Vice President, Director of Sustainability and Environmental Issues, Medcruise

Wim Stubbe, Business Development Manager, Port of Oostende

Theresia Hacksteiner, Secretary General, EBU

Bogdan Oldakowski, Secretary General, Baltic Ports Organization

Gerald Hirt, CEO, Hamburg Vessel Coordination Center GmbH

Albert Willemsen, Environment Consultant, ICOMIA

Jan Egbersten, Manager Innovation, Port Amsterdam

Jan Brooke, Chair of PIANC, PIANC

Turi Fiorito, Director, Senior Advisor – Energy and Industry Policy, EFIP

And many more!

Topics that we will cover include:

How Ports are Adapting to the Current Environmental Regulations & Policies placed in the Port Industry

Analysing Alternative Fuels in the Port Industry

Overcoming & Tackling the Major Environmental Concerns for the Port Industry

The Environmental Development of Technology & Innovation in the Port Industry

Analysing the ways Ports are Adapting to Combat Severe Weather Conditions and Preparing for the effects of Climate Change

100 Container Moves Per Hour- How to $ Profit and Meet the Environmental Challenge

Who Will Attend?

Ports

Port Authorities

Terminal Operators

Shipping Companies

Policy Makers

NGO’s

Consultants

Tech providers

